Stretch Marks During Pregnancy









Stretch marks are common during pregnancy. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, a stretch mark is a type of scar that develops when the skin stretches or shrinks quickly. An abrupt change can cause the collagen and elastin that support our skin to rupture. When it heals, stretch marks may appear on the skin. Dr Shalini Verma explained in an Instagram post that for pregnant women, the longer they wait, the more difficult it is to get rid of stretch marks. She shared five tips to reduce them; read on.