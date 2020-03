1 / 6

Hair issues whether it's damage, dryness, flakes or fading, we all face one or the other. Eating the right food is important to provide your hair the nutrients it needs to promote growth and prevent breakage and dryness. Besides a good diet, following a regular hair care regimen is important to protect your hair from damage. Given the pollution levels in the cities, you need to take extra care of your mane. The harsh weather is another culprit behind your dry and brittle hair. You will find many products in the market that claim to fix hair issues. But don’t treat your hair like a science lab experiment. Instead of looking for commercial hair care products to fix the problem, turn to your kitchen. The best hair care solutions lie just under your nose. Most of your everyday kitchen ingredients can be turned into a DIY hair mask to fix your mane. Here are the best 5 DIY masks to fix your hair woes.