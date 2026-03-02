Select Language

5 DIY Hair Growth Oil Recipes For Summer Hair Fall

Struggling with summer hair fall? Try these 5 easy DIY hair growth oil recipes using natural ingredients to nourish your scalp and strengthen roots at home.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : March 2, 2026 1:04 PM IST

1/5

Coconut Oil And Curry Leaves Oil

The coconut oil is light and nourishing, and it is the best for summer scalp care. Heat 1 cup of coconut oil till it boils, then garnish with a handful of fresh curry leaves in order to create this oil. Allow the leaves to darken and evaporate their flavour, and turn off the flame and allow the oil to cool, at which point it is then strained. Curry leaves contain antioxidants and amino acids that can strengthen the root of hair and decrease the loss of hair, and coconut oil is a great oil that would condition the scalp deeply. Apply this oil on your head twice a week and leave it on for at least one hour (or overnight) and rinse it off using a mild shampoo.

2/5

Onion And Castor Oil Blend

Onion juice is also said to contain sulphur, which can assist in better blood circulation within the hair follicles and their growth as well. Combine 2 tablespoons of onion juice and 2 tablespoons of castor oil. Castor oil is greasy and also rich in ricinoleic acid, which helps in nourishing the scalp and growing hairstyles that are very thick. Heat the mixture until it becomes slightly warm and pour it over your own head. Wait 30-45 minutes, and then rinse off. Apply once a week since onion juice is very, very smelly and may be too strong to be applied on sensitive scalps.  Also Read - Licorice Root For Hair Growth: How To Use Mulethi For Faster Hair Growth Naturally At Home - Tips To Follow

3/5

Aloe Vera And Almond Oil Mix

Aloe is calming and also can contain itchy, sweaty summer scalps. Combine 2 fresh tablespoons of aloe vera gel and 2-3 tablespoons of almond oil. Almond oil is light and contains vitamin E, which helps in making hair strong and shiny. Put them all in a mix and rub into your head. Wait approximately one hour and then rinse. This is because, in addition to parting hair brought down by dryness and irritation, this combination keeps hair soft and manageable in humid weather.

4/5

Fenugreek And Olive Oil Infusion

The seeds of the fenugreek (methi) are also used in the prevention of hair fall and dandruff. Boil 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds and grind into a paste and combine with warm olive oil. Alternatively ardently warm fenugreek seeds in olive oil and strain after cooling. Olive oil makes the head hydrated and increases the hair elasticity decreasing the breakage. Rub the oil into the hair and make sure that you do not miss out on the roots and let the oil stay at least 1 hour prior to washing. Take once a week as a maximum. Also Read - 5 Best Oils To Mix With Castor Oil For Natural Hair Growth In Summer

5/5

Hibiscus And Coconut Oil Treatment

Hibiscus leaves and flowers are supposed to maintain the hair follicles and also aid in the natural hair growth. Blend some hibiscus leaves and flowers and put them in warm coconut oil. Simmer the mixture a few minutes until the oil changes colour, cool and strain. This oil contributes to the nourishment of the scalp and decreases dryness, as well as might play a role in regulating the time of year for hair shedding. By laying it on, massaging it in, and leaving it the whole night before washing, you gain greater conditioning advantages.