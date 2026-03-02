5 DIY Hair Growth Oil Recipes For Summer Hair Fall

Coconut Oil And Curry Leaves Oil









The coconut oil is light and nourishing, and it is the best for summer scalp care. Heat 1 cup of coconut oil till it boils, then garnish with a handful of fresh curry leaves in order to create this oil. Allow the leaves to darken and evaporate their flavour, and turn off the flame and allow the oil to cool, at which point it is then strained. Curry leaves contain antioxidants and amino acids that can strengthen the root of hair and decrease the loss of hair, and coconut oil is a great oil that would condition the scalp deeply. Apply this oil on your head twice a week and leave it on for at least one hour (or overnight) and rinse it off using a mild shampoo.