Your brain is the most important part of your body. It is known as the command centre. Almost all the body functions that you know about, are controlled by your brain. It controls your thoughts, memory, speech movement, and even functions of other body organs. Therefore, it is extremely important to keep its function optimum. Some of the important brain functions include processing sensory information, releasing hormones, and regulating blood pressure and breathing. There are various factors including dementia, exposure to toxic substances, malnutrition, multiple sclerosis etc., that can potentially cause cognitive disorder. Various other factors like stress, depression, dehydration, sleep deprivation etc. can increase your risk of developing cognitive problems. They can create problems in memorising things, solving problems, or even socialising. Luckily, there are some of the dietary and lifestyle habits, that can help boost your brain function. Here, we tell you about them.