Although there's no cure for diabetes, the condition can be controlled and put into remission. A good diet plan, which is naturally rich in nutrients and low in fat and calories, is important for controlling your blood sugar levels and managing diabetes. Eating small snacks from time to time may help people with diabetes prevent their blood sugar level from going too high or too low. But make sure you choose snacks that are filled with nutrients, but low in carbohydrates and calories. Also, keep in mind that portion size to avoid weight gain. Extra weight can make it even harder to control your blood sugar levels and increase the risk of diabetes progression. In fact, being overweight or obese is identified as a significant risk factor for increased morbidity and mortality in people with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Here are 5 tasty diabetes-friendly snacks that can help curb your hunger as well as keep your blood glucose levels stable.