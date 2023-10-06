  • ENG

Select Language

5 Deficiencies That Can Cause Dark Circles Under Your Eyes

It is crucial to visit a doctor if you are worried about the dark circles beneath your eyes in order to rule out any underlying medical concerns.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : October 6, 2023 11:03 AM IST

Dark Circles Under Your Eyes? It Could Be A Vitamin Deficiency

Yes, vitamin deficiency can cause dark circles. A number of vitamins, including Vitamin B12, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, etc., help the body function better. These vitamins are crucial for the health of your skin. When there is a deficiency in these vitamins, the skin under the eyes can become thin and wrinkled, which can make the underlying blood vessels more visible. This can lead to the appearance of dark circles. Scroll down to know what vitamins can cause you dark circles.

Vitamin B12 Deficiency And Dark Circles

Dark circles beneath the eyes are one of the signs of vitamin B12 insufficiency. This is so that haemoglobin, the protein that transports oxygen in red blood cells, can be produced, which requires vitamin B12. The skin beneath the eyes may seem pale and thin when haemoglobin levels are low, which may draw attention to the blood vessels beneath the skin. A lack of vitamin B12 causes a disorder known as vitamin B12 deficiency. The creation of red blood cells, DNA synthesis, and nerve function are just a few of the vital body processes that vitamin B12 affects. Also Read - Curry Leaves: How Can It Benefit Your Heart?

Vitamin K Deficiency And Dark Circles

Blood clotting and bone health are two functions of the nutrient vitamin K. Additionally, it is crucial for maintaining good skin. Dark circles under the eyes are one of the signs of vitamin K insufficiency. This is because the development of a protein called prothrombin, which is involved in blood clotting, depends on vitamin K. Lack of vitamin K can make the blood vessels under the eyes more brittle and prone to bleeding, which can result in dark circles.

Vitamin D Deficiency And Dark Circles

A lack of adequate vitamin D in the body is known as vitamin D insufficiency. A crucial nutrient called vitamin D is involved in the development of new cells, immunological response, and bone health. Under-eye circles are one of the signs of vitamin D insufficiency. This is due to the fact that vitamin D is required for the synthesis of collagen, a protein that helps maintain the firmness and elasticity of the skin around the eyes. The skin under the eyes may become thin and wrinkled due to a lack of vitamin D, which may make the blood vessels beneath the skin more obvious. Also Read - 10 Yoga Poses To Lower High Cholesterol In A Week

Vitamin C Deficiency And Dark Circles

A lack of vitamin C in the body is referred to as vitamin C deficiency. The immune system, the creation of collagen, and wound healing are just a few of the critical body processes that are aided by the crucial nutrient vitamin C. The presence of dark circles under the eyes is one of the signs of vitamin C deficiency. This is so because vitamin C is required for the synthesis of the protein collagen, which keeps the skin around the eyes elastic and tight. The skin around the eyes might become thinning and wrinkled when there is insufficient vitamin C, which can make the blood vessels beneath the skin more obvious.

Vitamin E Deficiency And Dark Circles

Vitamin E deficiency is a rare condition in which the body does not have enough vitamin E. Vitamin E is a necessary ingredient that supports the immune system, cell growth, and antioxidant defence. Antioxidant vitamin E can assist in defending the skin against oxidative stress brought on by free radicals. Free radicals are unstable chemicals that can harm cells, including skin cells. Also Read - How Environmental Factors Impact Pediatric Health?