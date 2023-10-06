5 Deficiencies That Can Cause Dark Circles Under Your Eyes

Dark Circles Under Your Eyes? It Could Be A Vitamin Deficiency
Yes, vitamin deficiency can cause dark circles. A number of vitamins, including Vitamin B12, Vitamin K, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin E, etc., help the body function better. These vitamins are crucial for the health of your skin. When there is a deficiency in these vitamins, the skin under the eyes can become thin and wrinkled, which can make the underlying blood vessels more visible. This can lead to the appearance of dark circles. Scroll down to know what vitamins can cause you dark circles.