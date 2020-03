5 deadliest viruses on earth besides coronaviruses

The novel coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives since it started in December 2019. But there are several other viruses that are equally or even more deadly then this. Read to know them

1 / 6 Ebola virus: Ebola outbreaks started simultaneously in the Republic of the Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1976. The virus is transmitted to people from wild animals. Human-to-human transmission occur through direct contact with blood or other body fluids, or tissue from infected people or animals.