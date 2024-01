Toxins You Must Avoid









Sometimes we may be eating a healthy diet yet, the food may not be one hundred percent healthy. Vegetables may be lined with pesticides and if we do not wash them properly, it can be harmful. The rate of pollution has become so high that we need to be extra careful about every single food that we buy and eat. Many a times, hen are given antibiotics and other supplements to make them bigger and healthier. This is how broiler chicken is made and sold. These toxins may also cause stomach infection and allergies to some people. So, be cautious while purchasing items as well.