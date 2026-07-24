5 common things you use every day that could secretly damage your liver

Painkillers taken too often Over-the-counter pain relievers, especially those containing acetaminophen (paracetamol), are generally safe when used as directed. However, taking higher-than-recommended doses or combining multiple medicines containing acetaminophen can cause severe liver damage. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), acetaminophen overdose is one of the leading causes of acute liver failure.Herbal supplements and health boosters Many people assume herbal products are completely safe because they are natural. However, some supplements, including green tea extract in high doses, kava, comfrey, and certain bodybuilding or weight-loss supplements, have been linked to liver injury. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes that herbal and dietary supplements are increasingly recognised as a cause of drug-induced liver damage.Sugary drinks and processed foods Soft drinks, packaged fruit juices, pastries, and ultra-processed snacks are often loaded with added sugars, particularly fructose. Regular consumption can contribute to excess fat buildup in the liver, increasing the risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).Household cleaning products and chemical fumes Cleaning sprays, solvents, paint thinners, and aerosol products may contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other chemicals. Frequent exposure to these fumes in poorly ventilated spaces can place additional stress on the liver, which helps process and remove toxins from the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using such products in well-ventilated areas and following safety instructions to reduce chemical exposure.Alcohol mixed with certain medicines Even moderate alcohol consumption can become risky when combined with medications such as acetaminophen, certain antibiotics, antifungal drugs, or cholesterol-lowering statins. The combination may increase the risk of liver inflammation or injury because both alcohol and many medications are processed by the liver.