5 common things you use every day that could secretly damage your liver

Household Cleaning Products And Chemical Fumes

Cleaning sprays, solvents, paint thinners, and aerosol products may contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other chemicals. Frequent exposure to these fumes in poorly ventilated spaces can place additional stress on the liver, which helps process and remove toxins from the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using such products in well-ventilated areas and following safety instructions to reduce chemical exposure. Also Read - Signs of liver damage: 5 medical emergencies that can happen in your body when the liver stops working