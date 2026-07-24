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5 common things you use every day that could secretly damage your liver

Many everyday products and habits may quietly affect your liver health. Know which common items to watch out for and how to reduce potential risks.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 24, 2026, 5:55 PM

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Painkillers Taken Too Often

Over-the-counter pain relievers, especially those containing acetaminophen (paracetamol), are generally safe when used as directed. However, taking higher-than-recommended doses or combining multiple medicines containing acetaminophen can cause severe liver damage. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), acetaminophen overdose is one of the leading causes of acute liver failure.

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Herbal Supplements And Health Boosters

Many people assume herbal products are completely safe because they are "natural." However, some supplements, including green tea extract in high doses, kava, comfrey, and certain bodybuilding or weight-loss supplements, have been linked to liver injury. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) notes that herbal and dietary supplements are increasingly recognised as a cause of drug-induced liver damage. Also Read - 'I don't drink alcohol but consume fruit juice and energy drinks daily - Can I still develop fatty liver disease?' Doctor explains

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Sugary Drinks And Processed Foods

Soft drinks, packaged fruit juices, pastries, and ultra-processed snacks are often loaded with added sugars, particularly fructose. Regular consumption can contribute to excess fat buildup in the liver, increasing the risk of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), previously known as non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD).

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Household Cleaning Products And Chemical Fumes

Cleaning sprays, solvents, paint thinners, and aerosol products may contain volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and other chemicals. Frequent exposure to these fumes in poorly ventilated spaces can place additional stress on the liver, which helps process and remove toxins from the body. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends using such products in well-ventilated areas and following safety instructions to reduce chemical exposure. Also Read - Signs of liver damage: 5 medical emergencies that can happen in your body when the liver stops working

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Alcohol Mixed With Certain Medicines

Even moderate alcohol consumption can become risky when combined with medications such as acetaminophen, certain antibiotics, antifungal drugs, or cholesterol-lowering statins. The combination may increase the risk of liver inflammation or injury because both alcohol and many medications are processed by the liver.

thehealthsite.com Authors

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More