Earlier some researchers suggested that coronavirus outbreak may recede with the rising summer temperature. But with the number of confirmed cases still rising, and more and more people dying from the disease, it seems the virus is resistant to heat. We don’t want to scare you amidst this pandemic, but you should be prepared for other diseases associated with the summer heat. As the mercury level increases, the probability of developing various ailments also increases. While certain diseases are more prominent in the winter season, summer is also known for some common diseases. While winter brings with it cold, flu and cough, summer season will come with dengue, malaria, and diarrhea. In India, May and June are usually the hottest months. The scorching heat can lead to a myriad of diseases that can affect you or your family members. To keep these diseases at bay, it is important that you exercise some precautions. Here, we have listed some common summer diseases that you should be aware of.