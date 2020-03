1 / 6

We all keep first aid boxes at home to treat common injuries and emergencies. First aid is also given to provide temporally relief till the person gets proper medical assistance. Usually people keep bandages, antiseptic cream, over-the-counter medicines for common health issues, in the first aid box. In case you don’t have first aid kit, don’t fret! Some foods and spices in your kitchen shelves could be safely used as a first aid for many minor ailments and accidents. Earlier, people used to mainly rely on these kitchen ingredients to alleviate the symptoms of many minor disorders. Below are some kitchen ingredients which help in first aid: (Disclaimer: This is for minor ailments only)