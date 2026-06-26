5 chia seed snacks that can boost digestive health and ease constipation

Chia Seed Pudding With Fruits Chia seed pudding is a simple, easy and healthy food for digestion. Just add chia seeds to milk or yoghurt, soak them overnight and add chopped fruits such as papaya, banana, berries or kiwi. The fruits are rich in fibre and chia seeds are rich in soluble fibre, which together helps in the movement of the intestines, prevent bloating and eliminate constipation without taking medications.Chia And Yoghurt Parfait A parfait with chia and yoghurt is a tasty snack which is good for digestion and which will provide you with probiotics as well. Top with layer of curd or Greek yogurt, soaked chia seeds, nuts and fresh fruits. Yoghurt is rich in good bacteria that take care of the health of the intestines whereas chia seeds are soluble fibre.Chia Lemon Detox Drink Both lemon and Chia seeds are good for the digestive track and can prevent constipation. Mix some soaked chia seeds in a glass of warm water and fresh lemon juice, add a tonged amount of honey. It can be used to stimulate digestion, hydrate, and soften stool.Chia Oats Energy Bowl The oats-chia bowl is a healthy snack that will help with easy digestion all day long. Combine the rolled oats, soaked chia seeds, nuts, seeds and chopped fruits. Oats and chia seeds are high in fibre which makes them an ideal addition to stool and promotes healthy bowel movements.Chia Smoothie With Spinach And Banana Chia seeds are particularly great for the health of the gut and a green smoothie containing them can be extremely beneficial. Create a luscious and creamy smoothie by combining banana, spinach, yoghurt, and soaked chia seeds. Banana is a natural prebiotic, spinach supplies magnesium and fibre and chia seeds support digestion.