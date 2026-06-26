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5 chia seed snacks that can boost digestive health and ease constipation

Looking for healthy ways to improve digestion? Try these easy chia seed snacks that may support gut health and help relieve constipation naturally.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 26, 2026, 6:02 PM

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Chia Seed Pudding With Fruits

Chia seed pudding is a simple, easy and healthy food for digestion. Just add chia seeds to milk or yoghurt, soak them overnight and add chopped fruits such as papaya, banana, berries or kiwi. The fruits are rich in fibre and chia seeds are rich in soluble fibre, which together helps in the movement of the intestines, prevent bloating and eliminate constipation without taking medications.

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Chia Lemon Detox Drink

Both lemon and Chia seeds are good for the digestive track and can prevent constipation. Mix some soaked chia seeds in a glass of warm water and fresh lemon juice, add a tonged amount of honey. It can be used to stimulate digestion, hydrate, and soften stool.

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Chia Oats Energy Bowl

The oats-chia bowl is a healthy snack that will help with easy digestion all day long. Combine the rolled oats, soaked chia seeds, nuts, seeds and chopped fruits. Oats and chia seeds are high in fibre which makes them an ideal addition to stool and promotes healthy bowel movements. Also Read - Can Chia Seeds Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels Naturally? Here's What Science Says

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Chia Smoothie With Spinach And Banana

Chia seeds are particularly great for the health of the gut and a green smoothie containing them can be extremely beneficial. Create a luscious and creamy smoothie by combining banana, spinach, yoghurt, and soaked chia seeds. Banana is a natural prebiotic, spinach supplies magnesium and fibre and chia seeds support digestion.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More