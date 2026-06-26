5 chia seed snacks that can boost digestive health and ease constipation

Chia And Yoghurt Parfait

A parfait with chia and yoghurt is a tasty snack which is good for digestion and which will provide you with probiotics as well. Top with layer of curd or Greek yogurt, soaked chia seeds, nuts and fresh fruits. Yoghurt is rich in good bacteria that take care of the health of the intestines whereas chia seeds are soluble fibre. Also Read - What Happens If You Eat Soaked Chia Seeds Every Morning On Empty Stomach? 7 Powerful Health Benefits