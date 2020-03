1 / 6

It is a common misconception that if you are diabetic, you must ban carbs from your diet. But this is a wrong notion. Carbs are not the enemy. Okay, carbs do contain sugar. But it also has fibre and starches. These are nutrients that need to be present in a diabetic diet. Your body converts carbs into energy. So, you can’t afford to ban carbs from your diet. But you must choose healthy carbs. Go for whole, unprocessed carbohydrates over refined options and simple sugars. These carbs will not only bring down your risk of heart disease and certain cancers, it will also help you lose weight. Besides, it keeps your blood sugar levels under control too. Here, let us take a look at the 5 healthiest carbohydrate sources for diabetics.