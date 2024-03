First Meal Of The Day









Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, especially for people who have to go to the office and spend long hours working there. They have to sustain themselves for a long day of work and activities, and have to ensure their energy reserves are replenished. Many people tend to skip their breakfast in order to reach the office on time. But, this is not a healthy practice. Besides eating a filling meal in the morning, there are many other breakfast rules that one should follow to ensure good health. Read on to find out what they are.