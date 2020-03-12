1 / 6

A fit body is essential for a healthy life. Today, there is a lot of stress on fitness and many people throng to the gym just for this. But there are many others who have a laidback attitude to fitness. They are the ones who always plan to exercise but just never get around to it. But this is very wrong. A sedentary lifestyle can literally kill you. Most chronic diseases are the result of lack of physical activities. Be it type 2 diabetes or heart disease, a sedentary lifestyle is often the cause behind it. That is why regular exercise is so important. This is where celebrities come in. There are many Bollywood celebs who totally into fitness workouts. They work as inspiration to countless others who look up to them. Because of their sculpted and toned looks, many people join gyms in a bid to look more like their heroes. Here we look at a few actors who are inspiring countless people with their strict adherence to their fitness routine.