This week, we saw to Bollywood celebs passing away. Both were undergoing treatment for cancer. While Rishi I Kapoor was hospitalized for breathing problems, Irrfan Khan had colon infection. In just two days, Indian cinema lost two talented and loved artists. Cancer has become a common illness today and we see many cases around us. In Bollywood too there are many cancer survivors. In 2009, Lisa Ray was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, an incurable form of blood cancer whereas Manisha Koirala was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. Sonali Bendre too was diagnosed with a high grade cancer that has metastasized. But all three women successfully fought and defeated this dreaded disease. Cancer is an unpredictable disease and it can take a downward turn suddenly. There are many Celebrities from Bollywood who were not so lucky. Here we list a few of them.