We all look up to celebrities, when it comes to beauty and fitness. The Bollywood divas have set a mark for beauty on just onscreen but offscreen too. Despite their busy schedule, Bollywood divas always look perfect when they step out. But how do they attain their glowing skin, perfect makeup, and gorgeous hair. The tricks are no more secret now. But if you’re thinking that you can achieve this flawless look overnight, you’re wrong. These actresses really work hard. Not just diet and exercise, but they are also very particular about their beauty routine. Some of the Bollywood actresses have shared their tricks on how they maintain their glowing skin behind the curtain. Don’t get surprised, but their flawless skin is not a result of high-end beauty products alone. They also swear by home remedies to stay youthful. Not wasting your time, we reveal to you the beauty secrets of 5 Bollywood actresses.