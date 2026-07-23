5 blood tests you should consider after turning 40 to know your heart disease risk

Lipid profile A lipid profile is one of the most important blood tests for evaluating heart disease risk. It measures total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL or bad cholesterol), high-density lipoprotein (HDL or good cholesterol), and triglycerides.High-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) Diabetes and prediabetes are major risk factors for heart disease. A fasting blood glucose test measures your blood sugar after fasting, while the HbA1c test reflects your average blood sugar levels over the past two to three months.Blood sugar test (Fasting blood glucose and HbA1c) The high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) test measures low-grade inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is now recognised as an important contributor to the development of atherosclerosis, a condition in which arteries become narrowed due to plaque buildup.Lipoprotein(a) or Lp(a) Lipoprotein(a), commonly known as Lp(a), is a genetically inherited type of cholesterol particle that can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Unlike regular cholesterol, Lp(a) levels are largely determined by genetics and are not significantly affected by diet or exercise.Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) measures the number of harmful cholesterol-containing particles that can penetrate artery walls and contribute to plaque formation. Some people may have normal LDL cholesterol but still carry a high number of these dangerous particles.