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5 blood tests you should consider after turning 40 to know your heart disease risk

Turning 40? These important blood tests can help detect hidden heart health risks early, allowing timely lifestyle changes and medical care to protect your heart.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : July 23, 2026, 6:03 PM

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Lipid Profile

A lipid profile is one of the most important blood tests for evaluating heart disease risk. It measures total cholesterol, low-density lipoprotein (LDL or "bad" cholesterol), high-density lipoprotein (HDL or "good" cholesterol), and triglycerides.

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Blood Sugar Test (Fasting Blood Glucose And HbA1c)

The high-sensitivity C-reactive protein (hs-CRP) test measures low-grade inflammation in the body. Chronic inflammation is now recognised as an important contributor to the development of atherosclerosis, a condition in which arteries become narrowed due to plaque buildup.

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Apolipoprotein B (ApoB)

Apolipoprotein B (ApoB) measures the number of harmful cholesterol-containing particles that can penetrate artery walls and contribute to plaque formation. Some people may have normal LDL cholesterol but still carry a high number of these dangerous particles.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More