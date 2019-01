1 / 6

If not getting a cup of tea or coffee post lunch makes you anxious, if having caffeine to stay awake and keep working seems a regular thing to you, this is the right platform you have reached to. In order to make you feel awake and alert, caffeine stimulates your nervous system. Its overdose can potentially make you hyper-alert. Triggering the release of the hormone adrenaline, if increases your heart rate. Therefore, skipping tea or coffee may sound like a crazy idea, but you have to ditch them. And, to do that, nothing can be more apt than trying natural beverages like sugarcane juice, kokum juice, coconut water, orange juice, and lemon juice.