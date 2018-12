2 / 5

Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties as it contains a compound known as gingerol. Ginger an effective treatment for both acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. People suffering from osteoarthritis or rheumatoid arthritis consumed ginger on a daily basis and they noticed a reduction in pain and swelling along with improved mobility. You can drink ginger tea twice or thrice daily and use dried or fresh ginger root to make the tea. Even you can massage the affected area with ginger oil to reduce inflammation.