Select Language

5 Best oils to mix with mustard oil for faster hair growth based on your hair type

Know which are the best oils to mix with mustard oil for faster hair growth and which oil works best for dry, frizzy, oily, or damaged hair types.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : March 14, 2026 1:23 PM IST

1/5

Coconut Oil For Dry And Frizzy Hair

Coconut oil is also one of the oils that should be combined with mustard oil in case of dry, frizzy or damaged hair. It contains a lot of fatty acids, and it penetrates deep into the hair strand, coating the hair shaft, and helps in reducing the loss of protein and also acts like an internal strengthener to the hair. This oil neutralises the harshness of mustard oil, and it also provides deep nourishment and moisture. This combination may assist in addressing the issues of the scalp, decreasing breakage, and increasing the rate of growing hair that is quick and healthy.

2/5

Castor Oil For Thin And Slow-Growing Hair

Castor oil is generally popular because it is known to increase the thickness and the growth of hair. It has ricinoleic acid and vitamin E, which are useful in enhancing blood flow to the scalp and root hair. When a drop of castor oil is added to mustard oil, a very strong blend is formed that gives nourishment to the scalp and promotes the growth of hair. Such a mixture is quite helpful, especially to individuals who have hair thinning or slow-growing hair. Also Read - Summer hair fall management: 5 Best oils that can promote faster hair growth and improve scalp health

3/5

Almond Oil For Weak And Brittle Hair

The almond oil contains a high concentration of vitamin E, magnesium and antioxidants essential for repairing weak and brittle hair. It is used together with mustard oil to prevent hair fall as well as make the hair strong up to the tip. Almond oil is also beneficial in adding shine and softness to the hair besides making the hair easier to manage. This blend of oil is the best fit to use on individuals whose hair is very easy to break because of damage or deficiency of nutrients.

4/5

Olive Oil For Dull And Rough Hair

Olive oil is a penetrating oil that is good with dull, coarse and dry hair, making it shiny. It is rich in antioxidants and good fats that are useful to hydrate the scalp and flatten the hair cuticle. Olive oil used together with mustard oil will reduce dryness and frizziness and ensure healthy growth of hair. This blend has the potential to change hair texture as well as give the hair a natural shine with time. Also Read - Castor oil vs coconut oil: Which Is best for faster hair fall control and new hair growth in summer?

5/5

Tea Tree Oil For Oily And Dandruff-Prone Scalp

Tea tree oil can be used successfully among those struggling with dandruff, itchiness and greasy scalps. It possesses natural antifungal and antibacterial effects that allow it to maintain the scalp clean and healthy. When a few drops of tea tree oil are added to mustard oil, the growth of dandruff and the clearance of hair follicles, which aid hair growth, can be achieved. This combination comes in handy, particularly in keeping the scalp in balance and scalp hair becoming stronger.