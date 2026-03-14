5 Best oils to mix with mustard oil for faster hair growth based on your hair type

Coconut Oil For Dry And Frizzy Hair









Coconut oil is also one of the oils that should be combined with mustard oil in case of dry, frizzy or damaged hair. It contains a lot of fatty acids, and it penetrates deep into the hair strand, coating the hair shaft, and helps in reducing the loss of protein and also acts like an internal strengthener to the hair. This oil neutralises the harshness of mustard oil, and it also provides deep nourishment and moisture. This combination may assist in addressing the issues of the scalp, decreasing breakage, and increasing the rate of growing hair that is quick and healthy.