5 Best oils to mix with Jojoba oil for new hair growth on oily scalp

Jojoba Oil For New Hair Growth
How does jojoba oil help with new hair growth? This oil is packed with vitamins E and B, antioxidants, and minerals like zinc and copper - all the important active ingredients that works like a magic when one is trying to grow new hair naturally. Applying this oil can help keep the scalp well nourished but not oily and greasy, it strengthens, and moisturizes roots to help it grow better and faster. When mixed with some other natural oils, this hair growth oil can provide better results. Scroll down to know more.