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5 Best oils to mix with Jojoba oil for new hair growth on oily scalp

Are you looking for a perfect hair growth oil for your oily scalp? You may consider adding jojoba oil to your haircare routine. Scroll down to know how you can apply this natural hair oil to get thicker and fuller hair.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : April 14, 2026 11:43 AM IST

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Jojoba Oil For New Hair Growth

How does jojoba oil help with new hair growth? This oil is packed with vitamins E and B, antioxidants, and minerals like zinc and copper - all the important active ingredients that works like a magic when one is trying to grow new hair naturally. Applying this oil can help keep the scalp well nourished but not oily and greasy, it strengthens, and moisturizes roots to help it grow better and faster. When mixed with some other natural oils, this hair growth oil can provide better results. Scroll down to know more.

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Jojoba Oil For New Hair Growth

Castor oil is rich in essential omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, Vitamin E, and minerals - all the key ingredients that the hair usually needs in order to stay stronger and to grow naturally. Applying this hair growth oil every week can help keep the roots and the scalp nicely nourished, without making it excessively oily and greasy. However, the oil has a thick texture that makes it difficult for anyone to apply it on the hair. Therefore, you can mix it with jojoba oil. When mixed with jojoba oil it can promote better and faster hair growth, boost shine, and reduce dandruff. Also Read - Castor oil vs olive oil: Which is the best natural hair growth oil for thick lashes and brows?

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Coconut Oil For New Hair Growth

If your scalp is oily but your hair looks dull and damaged, ensure to add coconut oil to your haircare routine. Packed with essential nutrients, coconut oil helps in providing the roots and scalp with the right amount of moisture - thus helping it stay safe from any type of infections. When mixed with jojoba oil, this hair growth oil can help boost blood circulation on the scalp, stimulate the roots and promote new hair growth. You can consider applying this hair growth oil mix atleast twice a week for better results.

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Olive Oil For New Hair Growth

Olive oil contains vitamin E, one of the most important nutrients that the hair needs to stay healthy and to grow naturally. It helps promote better blood flow on the scalp, thus boosting new hair growth. When mixed with jojoba oil, this combination works well for oily scalp. It controls excessive oil accumulation, dandruff buildups and even dry hair. You may consider applying this hair growth oil every week before using any shampoo.  Also Read - Castor oil vs coconut oil: Which is the best hair growth oil for thick eyebrows?

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Rosemary Oil For Hair Growth

Rosemary oil has a calming effect on the scalp, it's considered one of the best hair growth oils for those who are dealing with an oily scalp. Packed with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties, this hair growth oil works excellently for those who are dealing with poor hair growth and an excessively greasy scalp. Applying this hair growth oil with jojoba oil can help stimulate the roots, keep the scalp clean, and promote better blood flow that can directly increase hair growth.

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Tea Tree Oil For New Hair Growth

Tea tree oil is best for those who have oily scalps and dandruff problems. This oil contains anti-oxidants and is rich in antibacterial properties that help in keeping the scalp clean and prevent any type of infection buildup on the scalp. Remember, a healthy and clean scalp is all that is needed to grow new hair and stop unusual hair fall. When you apply the mixture of tea tree oil and jojoba oil twice a week your hair becomes softer, the scalp feels clean and lighter, and it also encrages better blood flow near the roots - the most important step for new hair growth. Also Read - 5 Best hair oils to control dandruff in summer and boost hair growth