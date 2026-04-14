5 Best oils to mix with Jojoba oil for new hair growth on oily scalp

Jojoba Oil For New Hair Growth









Castor oil is rich in essential omega-6 and omega-9 fatty acids, Vitamin E, and minerals - all the key ingredients that the hair usually needs in order to stay stronger and to grow naturally. Applying this hair growth oil every week can help keep the roots and the scalp nicely nourished, without making it excessively oily and greasy. However, the oil has a thick texture that makes it difficult for anyone to apply it on the hair. Therefore, you can mix it with jojoba oil. When mixed with jojoba oil it can promote better and faster hair growth, boost shine, and reduce dandruff. Also Read - Castor oil vs olive oil: Which is the best natural hair growth oil for thick lashes and brows?