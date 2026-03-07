5 Best oils to mix with coconut oil for faster hair growth based on your hair type

Castor Oil For Thin Or Slow-Growing Hair
In case you have thin hair or it is growing very slowly, putting castor oil with coconut oil together can prove very helpful. Castor oil contains high concentrations of ricinoleic acid and essential fatty acids that assist in the stimulation of blood flow to the scalp that is likely to trigger hair growth. Owing to the fact that castor oil is extremely thick, it is less painful to apply when mixed with coconut oil and increases absorption. This blend assists in enhancing the hair roots, decreasing hair loss, and finally giving the hair presentable thickness with time.