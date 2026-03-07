5 Best oils to mix with coconut oil for faster hair growth based on your hair type

Tea Tree Oil For Oily Scalp And Dandruff-Prone Hair









Tea tree oil combined with coconut oil can also be used to keep the scalp a healthier place for the individual who has an oily or dandruffy head. The antibacterial and antifungal effect of tea tree oil is used to manage dandruff, scalp irritation and keep the follicles clean. It is safe to use when diluted with coconut oil, and when used on hair follicles, it can help loosen them to allow stronger and healthier hair to grow. Also Read - 5 Best Oils To Mix With Castor Oil For Natural Hair Growth In Summer