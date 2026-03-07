Select Language

5 Best oils to mix with coconut oil for faster hair growth based on your hair type

Try these the best oils to mix with coconut oil for faster hair growth based on your hair type. These powerful oil blends help nourish scalp, strengthen roots, and boost healthy hair growth.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : March 7, 2026 12:27 PM IST

1/5

Castor Oil For Thin Or Slow-Growing Hair

In case you have thin hair or it is growing very slowly, putting castor oil with coconut oil together can prove very helpful. Castor oil contains high concentrations of ricinoleic acid and essential fatty acids that assist in the stimulation of blood flow to the scalp that is likely to trigger hair growth. Owing to the fact that castor oil is extremely thick, it is less painful to apply when mixed with coconut oil and increases absorption. This blend assists in enhancing the hair roots, decreasing hair loss, and finally giving the hair presentable thickness with time.

2/5

Almond Oil For Dry And Frizzy Hair

People having frizzy hair which is dry can use a combination of almond oil with coconut oil. Almond oil is rich in vitamin E, magnesium and antioxidants, which profoundly moisturise hair and restore issues that may be brought about by heat styling or pollution. When it is mixed with coconut oil, it forms a drenching mix that straightens coarse hair, decreases frizz, and generally improves dermal look at the same time as promoting healthy development.  Also Read - Licorice Root For Hair Growth: How To Use Mulethi For Faster Hair Growth Naturally At Home - Tips To Follow

3/5

Argan Oil For Damaged Or Chemically Treated Hair

In case your hair has been subject to colouring, bleaching or other chemical treatments, a combination of argan oil and coconut oil would be effective to regain the strength and the lustre. Argan oil contains a lot of vitamin E and essential fatty acids which fix the damaged hair fibres and prevent further destruction. Coconut oil will ensure that one gets deep nourishment, and argan oil will flatten the hair cuticle, which makes this combination optimal to restore weakened strands and promote healthier growth of hair.

4/5

Tea Tree Oil For Oily Scalp And Dandruff-Prone Hair

Tea tree oil combined with coconut oil can also be used to keep the scalp a healthier place for the individual who has an oily or dandruffy head. The antibacterial and antifungal effect of tea tree oil is used to manage dandruff, scalp irritation and keep the follicles clean. It is safe to use when diluted with coconut oil, and when used on hair follicles, it can help loosen them to allow stronger and healthier hair to grow.  Also Read - 5 Best Oils To Mix With Castor Oil For Natural Hair Growth In Summer

5/5

Olive Oil For Thick And Coarse Hair

Dense, rough hair usually needs extreme moisture and hydration. Combining olive oil with coconut oil forms a deep penetrative conditioning treatment which goes through the hair shaft and secures moisture. Olive oil is rich in antioxidants and healthy fats which make strands stronger and less prone to breakage and increase elasticity. It is especially useful combined with keeping the hair soft and supporting the growth of the hair in thick or rough hair types.