5 Best oils to mix with castor oil for new hair growth based on your hair type and texture

Are you witnessing extreme hairfall issues? Seasonal changes can trigger this problem, but worry not. Below-mentioned are some of the most effective hair oils that can help you grow hair naturally based on your hair type and texture.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : March 7, 2026 1:59 PM IST

Oils are the food of your hair, and oiling your locks twice or thrice is a week is important to keep them healthy and growing. Now, the question is which oil is best for hair growth - the answer is a mix of two oils based on your hair type. Castor oil helps promote better hair health, and protect the lcoks from getting damaged, but you need to mix this thick oil with some other active oils to help it penetrate better into your scalp. Below-mentioned are some of the best oil concoctions that can help stop hairfall, and promote hairgrowth.

If your hair looks dull and dry, you have to try this oil combination at least twice a week. Hair loses it shine due to environmental factors; therefore, it is important to oil it weekly to help it grow better. Coconut oil when mixed with castor oil helps in deep penetration of both the oils into the scalp. It helps balacne moisture, and keeps frizzy and dry hair at bay.  Also Read - Hair Growth Tips For Kids In Winter: Castor Oil Vs Coconut Oil – Which Is Better For New Hair Growth?

When the hair loses its strength, it tends to break and fall easily. Applying castor oil with almond oil weekly can help strengthen the roots, providing better hair health with natural shine and strength. Almond oil is rich in Vitamin E that works great is providing volume to your hair, while castor oil helps in managing the hair health from its roots.

If you are a fan of rosemary herb and its scent, you may like this concoction - rosemary oil with castor oil. Applying this hair oil on your scalp can help stop hairfall and also promote new hair growth naturally. You can keep this oil on your hair and scalp for about 30-45 mins before rinsing it off with a mild shampoo. Avoid conditioner after this hair treatment.  Also Read - Stop Hair Fall in 21 Days: Doctor’s 7-Day Routine That Actually Works

If your scalp is always oily and greasy, make sure to add a few drops of jojoba oil to castor oil before applying it to your hair. This hair oil concoction helps in managing the sebum accumulation in the scalp, which contributes largely to hair fall issues. Jojoba oil and castor oil together also helps in managing dandruff formation on the scalp and keeps it clean for the locks to grow and stay healthy.

If you have coloured your hair or have used henna for natural colours, you can add a few drops of argan oil to castor oil and massage this powerful hair oil on your hair and scalp at least twice or thrice a week. This hair oil combination works great in managing frizzy and dull hair that chemical rich colours can often cause. Also Read - Castor Oil Vs Coconut Oil: Which Is Better For New Hair Growth?