5 Best oils to mix with castor oil for new hair growth based on your hair type and texture

Which Oil Is Best For Hair Growth?









Oils are the food of your hair, and oiling your locks twice or thrice is a week is important to keep them healthy and growing. Now, the question is which oil is best for hair growth - the answer is a mix of two oils based on your hair type. Castor oil helps promote better hair health, and protect the lcoks from getting damaged, but you need to mix this thick oil with some other active oils to help it penetrate better into your scalp. Below-mentioned are some of the best oil concoctions that can help stop hairfall, and promote hairgrowth.