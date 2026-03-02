Select Language

5 Best Oils To Mix With Castor Oil For Faster Hair Growth In Kids

Are you witnessing extreme hairfall? Instead of panicking, try these 5 oil mixes that can help boost your hair growth and promote better hair health this summer.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : March 2, 2026 8:58 AM IST

A lot of people, even the kids these days are dealing with extreme hairfall issues, while there are several remedies to promote better hair health. Today we will check one of the natural hair oil that can promote hair growth in kids. Yes, we are talking about castor oil. It is a natural ingredient that has been used for decades for faster hair growth. This oil is rich in ricinoleic acid that helps enhance blood circulation in the scalp, promote stronger roots and thus prevent unwanted hair breakage. However, this oil is extremely sticky and very much inconvenient to apply alone. Then? You simply have to combine it with the appropriate carrier oil depending on your hair requirements. Scroll down to know the five best oils that can be mixed with castor oil to promote faster hair growth in kids.

Castor Oil With Coconut Oil For Dry Hair

A vert potent and one of the most effective hair oil mix is - castor oil and coconut oil. These two oils when mixed together can help promote faster hair growth. Massaging this oil mix twice or thrice a week an hour before head wash can help with dealing hairfall issues. Coconut oil is light and easily absorbed into the scalp. It helps in reducing the thick texture of the castor oil - thus making it easier to massage and rinse off.

Castor Oil With Almond Oil For Weak Hair

Castor oil with almond oil is also great for the hair. These two oils comes packed with hair growth properties, including Vitamin E, which balances the heavy texture of castor oil. This hair oil mix helps in nourishing the weak hair strands, adds natural shine and also helps in soothing the itchy scalp. The vitamin E in almond oil helps in supporting healthy follicles, whereas the castor oil boost blood circulation.

Castor Oil With Olive Oil For Dry Scalp

Olive oil is packed with antioxidants and fatty acids that helps in nourishing follicles, thus promoting healthy hair growth. When mixed with castor oil the concoction can provide instant relief to itchy scalp, premature hair fall, and even helps in promoting healthy hair growth. This hair oil mix is known for repairing dry and frizzy hair. Massage this oil weekly one day before proper head wash, to get stronger and better hair.

Castor Oil With Jojoba Oil For Oily Scalp

Jojoba oil is another good option for those who are dealing with hair fall issues due to oily scalp. Excessive presence of oil in the scalp can invite bacterial growth that can weaken hair strands - leading to hair fall. Jojoba oil is packed with antioxidants that helps in keeping the hair safe against environmental damage and breakage. The formula is enhanced by adding a few drops of castor oil, which in the long-term helps to keep the hair thicker and stronger.

Castor Oil With Arghan Oil For Healthy Hair

Arghan oil is packed with fatty acids, and essential nutrients that helps keep the scalp healthy, thus promoting hair growth. Arghan oil is light in texture that helps counteract castor oil's heaviness. Applying arghan oil mixed with castor oil can help improve hair texture, prevent damage from pollution, and strengthens roots. This helps in thick hair growth naturally. 