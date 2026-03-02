5 Best Oils To Mix With Castor Oil For Faster Hair Growth In Kids









A lot of people, even the kids these days are dealing with extreme hairfall issues, while there are several remedies to promote better hair health. Today we will check one of the natural hair oil that can promote hair growth in kids. Yes, we are talking about castor oil. It is a natural ingredient that has been used for decades for faster hair growth. This oil is rich in ricinoleic acid that helps enhance blood circulation in the scalp, promote stronger roots and thus prevent unwanted hair breakage. However, this oil is extremely sticky and very much inconvenient to apply alone. Then? You simply have to combine it with the appropriate carrier oil depending on your hair requirements. Scroll down to know the five best oils that can be mixed with castor oil to promote faster hair growth in kids.