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5 best oils to mix with castor oil for better hair growth based on your hair type

Mixing castor oil with the right lightweight oil is essential to achieve a significant difference in your hair care routine particularly during the summer. Always remember that healthy hair starts with correct treatment and not heavy oils alone.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : April 13, 2026 1:30 PM IST

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Castor Oil For Better Hair Growth

Castor oil is a widely popular hair growth oil due to its thick texture and nutrient qualities. However experts claim that its solitary use particularly during the summer season may be too heavy and greasy which is why combining it with lightweight oil can make it easier to apply and allow the natural substance to address particular hair issues based on your hair type. Here are the five best oils to combine with castor oil this summer for better hair growth:

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Olive Oil For Curly And Coarse Hair

Olive oil has antifungal and antibacterial properties that can help remove dandruff, soothe itchiness and maintain a healthy scalp on humid summer days. Apart from stimulating its growth and shininess you can mix olive oil with castor oil to enhance the texture of hair.

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Jojoba Oil For Oily Scalp

Jojoba Oil is similar to the natural sebum in the scalp. You can mix this rich oil packed with nutrients with castor oil to reduce oil production in summer when people typically deal with the problem of a greasy scalp. The National Institute of Health (NIH) claims, "Its seeds and oil have a long history of use in folklore to treat various ailments, such as skin and scalp disorders, superficial wounds, sore throat, obesity, and cancer; for improvement of liver functions, enhancement of immunity, and promotion of hair growth."

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Coconut Oil For Dry And Frizzy Hair

Coconut oil is very moisturizing and seals in the moisture effectively. You can combine coconut oil with castor oil to form a soothing mixture that will reduce frizz prevent summer-heat dryness. The NIH states, "Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which has a high affinity for hair proteins and a low molecular weight, allowing the oil to penetrate to the cortex." The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition. Also Read - Castor oil vs coconut oil: Which one works better for new hair growth in summer?