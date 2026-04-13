5 best oils to mix with castor oil for better hair growth based on your hair type

Jojoba Oil For Oily Scalp
Jojoba Oil is similar to the natural sebum in the scalp. You can mix this rich oil packed with nutrients with castor oil to reduce oil production in summer when people typically deal with the problem of a greasy scalp. The National Institute of Health (NIH) claims, "Its seeds and oil have a long history of use in folklore to treat various ailments, such as skin and scalp disorders, superficial wounds, sore throat, obesity, and cancer; for improvement of liver functions, enhancement of immunity, and promotion of hair growth."