5 best oils to mix with castor oil for better hair growth based on your hair type

Coconut Oil For Dry And Frizzy Hair









Coconut oil is very moisturizing and seals in the moisture effectively. You can combine coconut oil with castor oil to form a soothing mixture that will reduce frizz prevent summer-heat dryness. The NIH states, "Coconut oil contains lauric acid, which has a high affinity for hair proteins and a low molecular weight, allowing the oil to penetrate to the cortex." The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition. Also Read - Castor oil vs coconut oil: Which one works better for new hair growth in summer?