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5 Best oils to mix with almond oil for better hair growth based on your hair type

Hair growth oils: If you are suffering from excessive hair fall and issues with new hair growth, consider adding almond oil to your haircare routine. Packed with antioxidants and essential nutrients, this oil works great for different hair types. Scroll down to know more.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : April 15, 2026 12:50 PM IST

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Almond Oil For Better Hair Growth

Yes, almond oil works well when you are trying to control hair fall and boost hair growth. This oil contains biotin, vitamin E, and fatty acids - all the important active ingredients that the hair needs in order to stay nourished, and safe from infections. It also helps in keeping the follicles well-nourished, leading to thicker, shinier, and healthier hair. In simpler words, almond oil acts very much like an emollient when you are trying to manage oily scalp, excessive greasiness, and split ends.

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Coconut Oil For Damaged And Dry Hair

Coconut oil is the best hair oil that you should add to your haircare routine if your hair feels dry and rough. This oil is rich in lauric acid, a medium-chain fatty acid, which is known for providing the scalp with proper nourishment and protein that is needed for the hair to grow. This oil is also great for preventing breakage and providing the required amount of protein, which is an essential nutrient for the hair to grow. It contains vitamins E and A, capric/caprylic acids, and antioxidants, which can help in managing dry and damaged hair and roots. Also Read - 5 Best oils to mix with castor oil for faster and better hair growth based on your hair type

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Castor Oil To Grow Thick Hair

Castor oil is one of the most recommended hair growth oils and it is packed with ricinoleic acid - the active ingredient that helps improve blood circulation on the scalp and stimulate hair follicles. When the scalp is receiving proper blood, and is clean, it can provide the best environment for the hair to growth and stay storng. When mixed with almond oil, this combination can help dilute the thick consistency of castor oil, making it easier to apply and absorb.

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Argan Oil To Manage Frizzy And Thin Hair

Argan oil is often called the 'liquid gold' of hair growth oils, and there is a reason why. This oil contains essential fatty acids and antioxidants that deeply hydrate the hair and keep the scalp well nourished, providing the hair the right environment to grow naturally. If you have thin and frizzy hair you can apply argan oil mixed with almond oil to keep it healthy and soft.  Also Read - Can summer rain damage your hair? Dermatologist explains

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Jojoba Oil For Hair Growth On Oily Scalp

Jojoba oil is the natural provider of sebum on the scalp that is needed for the hair to grow naturally without breaking. It helps maintain the oiliness on the scalp, keeping it safe from the infections and dandruff. When you apply jojoba oil mixed with almond oil on your scalp and hair, you end up enjoying healthy, oil free and nourished hair growth. This combination is best for those who have excessively oily and greasy scalp.

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Onion Oil To Control Hair Fall

For those who are dealing with excessive hair fall issues and are looking for an oil that can control hair fall naturally, onion oil is the best. This hair oil contains vitamin A and K - the two key ingredients that the hair needs in order to stay strong and also to grow. When applied along with almond oil, this combination can help prevent hair breakage, reduce hair shedding and control dandruff buildups as well.  Also Read - World Health Day 2026: 7 Ayurvedic ways to use castor oil for faster hair growth #FitIndiaHitIndia