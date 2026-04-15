5 Best oils to mix with almond oil for better hair growth based on your hair type

Almond Oil For Better Hair Growth
Yes, almond oil works well when you are trying to control hair fall and boost hair growth. This oil contains biotin, vitamin E, and fatty acids - all the important active ingredients that the hair needs in order to stay nourished, and safe from infections. It also helps in keeping the follicles well-nourished, leading to thicker, shinier, and healthier hair. In simpler words, almond oil acts very much like an emollient when you are trying to manage oily scalp, excessive greasiness, and split ends.