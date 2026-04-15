5 Best oils to mix with almond oil for better hair growth based on your hair type

Coconut Oil For Damaged And Dry Hair









Coconut oil is the best hair oil that you should add to your haircare routine if your hair feels dry and rough. This oil is rich in lauric acid, a medium-chain fatty acid, which is known for providing the scalp with proper nourishment and protein that is needed for the hair to grow. This oil is also great for preventing breakage and providing the required amount of protein, which is an essential nutrient for the hair to grow. It contains vitamins E and A, capric/caprylic acids, and antioxidants, which can help in managing dry and damaged hair and roots. Also Read - 5 Best oils to mix with castor oil for faster and better hair growth based on your hair type