Coconut Oil For Dry And Damaged Hair
Coconut oil is best for those who are dealing with dry and damaged scalp problem. When the roots are not nourished well, and they are in bad shape, hair fall issues can get triggered. While there are several natural ways to deal with a dry and flaky scalp, using coconut oil is considered as th safest options. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, this hair oil is also light weight, which makes it easy for it to penetrate deeper into the hair shaft. Coconut oil also binds protein along the roots and hairline region—helping the hair to grow without breaking out.