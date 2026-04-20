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5 Best oils to combine with olive oil to boost hair growth based on your hair type

Here are the top 5 best oils that you can combine with olive oil to boost hair growth and control dry and damaged scalp naturally.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : April 20, 2026 11:33 AM IST

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Castor Oil For Dry And Damaged Hair

Castor oil is a thick hair oil that has a difficult to apply texture; however, this is the best hair oil for those who are dealing with hair growth issues. Rich in antioxidants and essential nutrients, this hair oil is best for manage frizzy and damaged hair and scalp. Castor oil is a powerhouse of ricinoleic acid - the nutrient that the hair needs in order to grow properly. Massaging this hair oil on the scalp and along the hair line can als help boost blood flow to the scalp. 

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Rosemary Oil For Dandruff

Rosemary oil has a calming effect on the scalp, therefore, if you are dealing with hair fall issues due to an itchy and dry scalp, you may consider adding this hair growth oil to your routine. It encourages blood flow to the scalp, helps keep the follicles open and is best suited for those who have dandruff issues. Mix olive oil and rosemary oil and apply it twice a week on your hair and scalp to help restore protein loss on the scalp, enhance blood flow and enourage the follicles to remain healthy - creating the right environment for the hair to grow properly. This oil combination works well to control hair thinning.  Also Read - From castor oil to coconut oil: 5 best oils to mix with olive oil for faster hair growth based on your hair type

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Coconut Oil For Dry And Damaged Hair

Coconut oil is best for those who are dealing with dry and damaged scalp problem. When the roots are not nourished well, and they are in bad shape, hair fall issues can get triggered. While there are several natural ways to deal with a dry and flaky scalp, using coconut oil is considered as th safest options. Loaded with vitamins and minerals, this hair oil is also light weight, which makes it easy for it to penetrate deeper into the hair shaft. Coconut oil also binds protein along the roots and hairline region—helping the hair to grow without breaking out.

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Peppermint Oil For Dry And Frizzy Hair

Dandruff and scalp build-ups can also cause hair breakage, and stop hair growth, which is why it is important to add some natural fixers to your haircare routine. Peppermint oil, which is known for its calming effects on the scalp, can help fight these problems, keep the scalp clean and prevent hair from facing thinning issues. Applying this hair growth oil regularly on your scalp will also help activate the follicles, boost blood flow to the scalp and thus stimulate hair growth naturally. Mix peppermint oil with olive oil to help both the oils control oiliness on the scalp and encourage better hair growth.   Also Read - Olive Oil For Skin: The Secret To A Healthy Natural Glow

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Amla Oil For Dry And Damaged Hair

Are you someone who is dealing with dry and damaged scalp along with hair thinning issues? Add one of the best hair oil combination into your haircare routine and see the magic it can do. Mix a few drops of amla oil, also known as the Indian gooseberry oil, with extra virgin olive oil and mix it well. Loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants this oil combination can boost blood flow on the scalp, activate the hair follicles, and provide the hair the best environment to grow properly. This oil is best suited for those who have issues like hair thinning and fragile hair type.