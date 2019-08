1 / 6

It is easy to see why cigarettes are harmful. It contains nicotine, which is highly addictive. This is actually a colourless poison derived from tobacco. Tar, another component of cigarette, is a chemically induced toxin. Mix this with industry-grade gases like carbon monoxide, arsenic and ammonia and you get a little piece of sudden death. According to a report published by WHO, India is home to 12 per cent of the world's smokers. More than 10 million people die each year due to tobacco consumption in India. The report also states that more than 75 per cent of adult males and 13–15 per cent of adult females smoke in India.