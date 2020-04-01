1 / 6

Your fingernails can say a lot about your health. Healthy fingernails and toenails fingernails are smooth and have a pinkish colour. Adequate intake of vitamin, mineral and nutrient is essential for the growth, formation and strength of nails. If you notice a change in the appearance, texture or shape of your nails, it could be due to nutrient deficiencies. Nails are also an indicator of other health problems. For example, pitted brown spots in fingernails may be a sign of a skin and joint disorder called psoriasis. Want to make your nails pinkish and shiny? Besides eating a healthy diet, regular care can help achieve that. Milk and dairy products are good for your nails. While a nail polish can make your nails look beautiful, applying it on a regular basis can damage them in the long run. There are a few home remedies that can make your nails shinier than ever. Here are some quick and easy ways to make your nails pinkish and shiny: