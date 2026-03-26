5 Best natural oils to mix with olive oil for faster hair growth on oily scalp

Tea Tree Oil For Hair Growth
Tea tree oil is another natural oils that supports hair growth indirectly by fostering a healthy, clean scalp environment, primarily through its antimicrobial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. Tea tree oil is packed with anti-microbial properties that help clean the scalp, promote better hair health and improve blood flow to the scalp. It is also great for reducing inflammation and dandruff. When mixed with olive oil, this hair oil combination helps unclog follicles, remove dandruff-causing flakes, and improve blood circulation.