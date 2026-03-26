5 Best natural oils to mix with olive oil for faster hair growth on oily scalp

Best Hair Growth Oils: Can Olive Oil Help Grow Hair?









Yes, olive oil and all the other 5 natural oils mentioned-above are safe to use. However you must follow some lifestyle changes to ensure better hair health and stop hair fall naturally. Disclaimer: It is important to note that hair fall isn't a health condition; it indicates that there is something terribly going wrong inside the body, which requires immediate attention. Although olive oil mixed with all other effective natural oils can help prevent hair fall and promote new hair growth, it is highly recommended that you get yourself checked by a dermatologist to understand the real cause of hair fall in your case. Also Read - Creativity in Early Childhood: How imagination and play boost brain development and academic success in kids