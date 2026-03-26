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5 Best natural oils to mix with olive oil for faster hair growth on oily scalp

Are you tired of hair loss and searching for a natural solution to this issue? Include olive oil to your daily hair care routine along with some other natural oils to boost hair growth and keep the scalp clean and fresh.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Updated : March 26, 2026 9:45 PM IST

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Castor Oil For Hair Growth

Castor oil is one of the most effective natural oils that comes packed with ricinoleic acid that facilitates increased blood flow to the scalp and maintains healthier follicles - thus boosting hair growth. The only problem with this oil is its texture - it is quite thick and heavy which is why when you add a few drops of olive oil to it, the oil finds it easy to penetrate into the scalp, preventing scalp dryness and boosting hair growth naturally. Using this oil combination can help fight dryness and inflammation. 

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Coconut Oil For Hair Growth

Coconut oil comes packed with essential fats and vitamin E that provides the roots with the right amount of moisture that is required to keep them strong and help the hair grow. Coconut oil easily penetrates deep into your scalp, and when mixed with olive oil, it works great in boosting scalp health, fighting dandruff, and managing dry and damaged hair. This oil concoction is excellent to grow new hair and stop hair fall, especially in summer. Also Read - 5 Best natural oils for Hair growth and thickness: Here's what you need to know

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Jojoba Oil For Hair Growth

The jojoba oil comes packed with eicosenoic acid, erucic acid, and oleic acid, along with natural antioxidants (tocopherols/vitamin E), B-complex vitamins, and essential fatty acids. This oil works very much like what natural sebum works for the skin and is therefore helpful in unclogging hair follicles. Combining this oil with olive oil makes it easier to absorb and stimulates dormant hair roots to grow in sparse areas.

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Neem Oil For Hair Growth

Neem oil, extracted from the neem leaves, is one of the most effective natural oils that comes packed with anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties. Mixing this oil with a few drops of olive oil can help promote new hair growth and better scalp health. Neem oil also contains fatty acids (oleic, linoleic, palmitic) that helps strengthen hair follicles, reduce dandruff, and prevent premature graying by maintaining a healthy, hydrated, and infection-free scalp. Also Read - Want To Get Rid Of Bad Body Odour? Ditch Perfumes Switch To These Natural Oils Instead

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Tea Tree Oil For Hair Growth

Tea tree oil is another natural oils that supports hair growth indirectly by fostering a healthy, clean scalp environment, primarily through its antimicrobial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties. Tea tree oil is packed with anti-microbial properties that help clean the scalp, promote better hair health and improve blood flow to the scalp. It is also great for reducing inflammation and dandruff. When mixed with olive oil, this hair oil combination helps unclog follicles, remove dandruff-causing flakes, and improve blood circulation.

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Best Hair Growth Oils: Can Olive Oil Help Grow Hair?

Yes, olive oil and all the other 5 natural oils mentioned-above are safe to use. However you must follow some lifestyle changes to ensure better hair health and stop hair fall naturally. Disclaimer: It is important to note that hair fall isn't a health condition; it indicates that there is something terribly going wrong inside the body, which requires immediate attention. Although olive oil mixed with all other effective natural oils can help prevent hair fall and promote new hair growth, it is highly recommended that you get yourself checked by a dermatologist to understand the real cause of hair fall in your case. Also Read - Creativity in Early Childhood: How imagination and play boost brain development and academic success in kids