5 Best natural oils to mix with castor oil to control excess sebum and promote hair growth on oily scalp

Does Oily Scalp Lead To Hair Thinning?
Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Sana Bhamla, Consultant – Paediatric Dermatology at Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, noted that an oily scalp does not directly cause hair thinning; rather, it is often one of the contributing factors. To manage an oily scalp, one can use rosemary oil, but only in a diluted form. Additionally, while olive oil, coconut oil, and castor oil are considered heavy oils, they can be mixed with lighter oils to prevent the scalp from becoming overly oily or greasy.