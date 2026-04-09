5 Best natural oils to mix with castor oil to control excess sebum and promote hair growth on oily scalp

Tea Tree Oil For Hair Growth









Tea tree oil is a powerful natural remedy that can help those who are dealing with oily scalp, dandruff buildup, and other infections. It has a calming effect that leaves the scalp feeling relaxed - the best-suited environment for the hair to grow. Known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties, tea tree oil helps unclog hair follicles, reduce dandruff, and balance excess sebum production. Mixing it with castor oil can have better results, as they both have active ingredients that control oily and greasy scalp -thus helping new hair to grow. Also Read - Clove Health Benefits: What happens when you chew 1 clove daily on an empty stomach? Patanjali expert explains