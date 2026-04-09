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5 Best natural oils to mix with castor oil to control excess sebum and promote hair growth on oily scalp

Verified Medically Reviewed By: Dr Sana Bhamla

Best Hair Growth Oil: Are you tired of dealing with excessive hair fall due to an oily scalp? Nature's product, castor oil, can help you! Applying this natural oil mixed with other effective hair growth oils can help boost hair growth and control sebum production naturally.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : April 9, 2026 10:06 AM IST

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Castor Oil For Hair Growth

Castor oil contains glycerin and ricinoleic acid - the two key ingredients that help control sebum production on the scalp, excess oil accumulation, and extreme hair breakage. This oil is thick in texture, making it a bit difficult for the scalp to absorb; however, when mixed with other essential natural oils, such as coconut oil, tea-tree oil, and jojoba oil, this can penetrate better into the scalp, leaving it nicely moisturised, healthy and apt for proper hair growth.

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Jojoba Oil For Hair Growth

Jojoba oil is another effective and powerful hair growth oil that helps control sebum production on the scalp, leaving it clean and fresh. Jojoba oil contains vitamin E, which helps keep the scalp clean and fresh, encouraging better hair growth and controlled oil accumulation. Mixing this oil with castor oil can help both oils penetrate better into the scalp.  Also Read - Non-communicable diseases are India’s leading cause of death: Expert explains why heart disease, diabetes and cancer are rising

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Olive Oil For Hair Growth

Olive oil contains fatty acids (oleic acid), antioxidants (vitamin E), and squalene that penetrate the hair shaft, improving elasticity and managing split ends. If you are dealing with an excessive oily scalp and dandruff-prone roots, it's essential to keep an eye on what oils you are applying. Olive oil when mixed with castor oil, can help strengthen the roots, keep the scalp non-oily and thus boost hair growth.

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Argan Oil For Hair Growth

Another effective hair oil that can help control sebum collection on the scalp, and keep it naturally clean and healthy is argan oil. Argan oil is rich in unsaturated fatty acid and bioactive molecules, such as polyphenols, tocopherols, squalene, xanthophyll - all the essential ingredients that the hair needs in order to grow naturally. While this oil has th epotential to alone keep the scalp clean and protect the hair from falling, mixing it with castor oil can have extra benefits. Also Read - AI in Ayushman Bharat: How smarter, faster claim processing could transform healthcare access in India

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Coconut Oil For Hair Growth

Coconut oil contains fatty acids and essential amino acids that help control excess sebum accumulation on the scalp, reduce hairfall and boost hair growth naturally. When mixed with castor oil this powerful hair oil concoction not only helps boost blood flow on the scalp, but also encourages less sebum accumulation, and ensures that the roots are well noursihed - providing a good environment to the hair follicles to grow.

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Tea Tree Oil For Hair Growth

Tea tree oil is a powerful natural remedy that can help those who are dealing with oily scalp, dandruff buildup, and other infections. It has a calming effect that leaves the scalp feeling relaxed - the best-suited environment for the hair to grow. Known for its antibacterial and antifungal properties, tea tree oil helps unclog hair follicles, reduce dandruff, and balance excess sebum production. Mixing it with castor oil can have better results, as they both have active ingredients that control oily and greasy scalp -thus helping new hair to grow.  Also Read - Clove Health Benefits: What happens when you chew 1 clove daily on an empty stomach? Patanjali expert explains

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Does Oily Scalp Lead To Hair Thinning?

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Sana Bhamla, Consultant – Paediatric Dermatology at Narayana Health SRCC Children's Hospital, Mumbai, noted that an oily scalp does not directly cause hair thinning; rather, it is often one of the contributing factors. To manage an oily scalp, one can use rosemary oil, but only in a diluted form. Additionally, while olive oil, coconut oil, and castor oil are considered heavy oils, they can be mixed with lighter oils to prevent the scalp from becoming overly oily or greasy.

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Best Oils For Hair Growth On Oily Scalp

“Teenagers, young adults with hormonal issues, and those with acne often have increased sebum production due to hormonal changes. To maintain scalp balance, they should stick to lighter oils such as jojoba, argan, diluted rosemary oil, and tea tree oil. Similarly, individuals who experience fluctuations in scalp condition—such as alternating between oily and dry scalp after changing shampoos—as well as older adults, may go through cycles of dry, flaky scalp followed by excess oil production. They may benefit from using heavier oils, but only in moderation.” Also Read - NASA names moon crater after astronaut Reid Wiseman’s wife: How did ‘Carroll' die?