5 Best natural oils to mix with castor oil for thick hair growth on oily scalp

How To Use Castor Oil For Hair Growth?
Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, omega fatty acids, proteins, and vitamin E - all the essential nutrients that the hair needs in order to stay healthy and grow. The oil has a very thick and dense texture, making it a bit difficult for anyone to apply it on the hair and scalp; however, there is a way to add this oil to your hair care routine - simply mix this oil with other natural hair growth oils. This will make it easy for you to apply this hair oil to your hair and scalp and thus boost hair growth.