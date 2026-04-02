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5 Best natural oils to mix with castor oil for thick hair growth on oily scalp

Are you tired of dealing with an oily and greasy scalp? Well, this may be one of the reasons why your hair is falling so much. Scroll down to learn how castor oil, along with other natural hair growth oils, can help you deal with this problem naturally.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Updated : April 2, 2026 8:28 PM IST

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How To Use Castor Oil For Hair Growth?

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid, omega fatty acids, proteins, and vitamin E - all the essential nutrients that the hair needs in order to stay healthy and grow. The oil has a very thick and dense texture, making it a bit difficult for anyone to apply it on the hair and scalp; however, there is a way to add this oil to your hair care routine - simply mix this oil with other natural hair growth oils. This will make it easy for you to apply this hair oil to your hair and scalp and thus boost hair growth.

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How To Use Jojoba Oil For Hair Growth

Jojoba oil is another great option for those who are dealing with excessive hair fall mainly due to sebum accumulation or oily and greasy scalp. It contains vitamin E and follic acid that help keep the oil away from the scalp, maintain proper moisture, and prevent hair fall. When mixed with castor oil, this hair growth oil mix can increase blood circulation on the scalp and activate the hair follicles naturally - thus boosting hair growth. Also Read - Onion oil vs castor oil: Which is best for faster hair growth on dry scalp?

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How To Use Olive Oil For Faster Hair Growth

Olive oil is a potent hair growth oil that comes packed with fatty acids and vitamin E. In case you are wondering why vitamin E is needed for hair, the answer is simple - vitamin E is an antioxidant that helps combat oxidative stress - one of the primary reasons behind hair fall. When mixed with castor oil, this oil mix can strengthen the hair follicles (to stop hair breakage)  and control excessive oil production that can also lead to hair loss and damage.

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How To Use Coconut Oil For Faster Hair Growth

Coconut oil contains vitamin E that helps in hair growth. It is also rich in fatty acids that help keep the scalp healthy and oil accumulation under control. Applying this oil on your hair and scalp can help stimulate hair growth because of its light texture that allows it to penetrate deeper into the follicles. When mixed with castor oil, this oil mix can help boost blood circulation, prevent premature hair falling, and also keep oil production on the scalp under control. Also Read - Castor oil vs coconut oil: Which is the best hair growth oil for thick eyebrows?

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How To Use Almond Oil For Faster Hair Growth

Almond oil contains essential fatty acids (oleic and linoleic) that Ayurveda has highlighted as the nutrients hair needs to grow and stay healthy. Applying almond oil on the scalp and hair can fill the gap in the hair shaft, making it less prone to damage and breakage. When mixed with castor oil, this oil combination can help reduce hair breakage by strengthening the follicles, keeping the scalp nourished but not oily and also allows vitamin E to get absorbed and ensure the hair is strong and healthy.

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How To Use Rosemary Oil For Faster Hair Growth

Rosemary oil is an Ayurvedic hair oil that helps prevent hair fall and breakage. It contains vitamin E antioxidants that encourages proper blood flow on the scalp, thus helping the roots to remain healthy and shinning. Some studies have suggested that rosemary oil for hair works very much similar to how minoxidil works . When mixed with castor oil they together can prevent hair loss, grow new hair and also control oil production on the scalp. It contains bioactive compounds such as - antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Also Read - Castor oil for faster hair growth: How to use this oil to stop hairfall in summer and keep the scalp healthy