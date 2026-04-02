5 Best natural oils to mix with castor oil for thick hair growth on oily scalp

How To Use Rosemary Oil For Faster Hair Growth









Rosemary oil is an Ayurvedic hair oil that helps prevent hair fall and breakage. It contains vitamin E antioxidants that encourages proper blood flow on the scalp, thus helping the roots to remain healthy and shinning. Some studies have suggested that rosemary oil for hair works very much similar to how minoxidil works . When mixed with castor oil they together can prevent hair loss, grow new hair and also control oil production on the scalp. It contains bioactive compounds such as - antioxidant, antimicrobial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Also Read - Castor oil for faster hair growth: How to use this oil to stop hairfall in summer and keep the scalp healthy