5 Best natural oils to mix with almond oil for faster hair growth on oily scalp

Almond Oil Uses For Hair Growth
Almond oil for hair growth: Packed with vitamin E, biotin, magnesium, and healthy fats, this oil is best for those who have an oily scalp. Without making the scalp feel extra oily and greasy, this oil helps in stimulating the hair follicles, strengthen the strands, and improve scalp health. Mixing it with some natural and antioxdiant rich natural oils can also help in reducing oxidative stress that has been acknowledged as one of the primary reasons for excessive hair fall and poor scalp health. Scroll down to find out which type is best for your hair and scalp.