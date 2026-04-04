5 Best natural oils to mix with almond oil for faster hair growth on oily scalp

Castor Oil Uses For Hair Growth









Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid - the key ingredient that is needed by the hair to stay strong and to grow naturally. When you mix castor oil with almond oil, first it becomes a little lightweight (which can help it penetrate better); next, this oil combination also helps promote faster hair growth and strengthens roots without letting it feel greasy and oily. Castor oil has a thick texture; therefore, mixing it with almond oil is the best way to add this to your hair care routine. Regularly massaging this oil mix can help prevent excessive oil accumulation and sebum production on the scalp.