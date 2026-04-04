Select Language

5 Best natural oils to mix with almond oil for faster hair growth on oily scalp

Almond oil for faster hair growth: Are you experiencing excessive hair fall due to an overly oily and greasy scalp? Apply almond oil mixed with other natural hair growth oils to boost hair growth, prevent the scalp from becoming oily and greasy. Scroll down to know which natural oils are best for hair growth on an oily scalp.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : April 4, 2026 11:36 AM IST

1/6

Almond Oil Uses For Hair Growth

Almond oil for hair growth: Packed with vitamin E, biotin, magnesium, and healthy fats, this oil is best for those who have an oily scalp. Without making the scalp feel extra oily and greasy, this oil helps in stimulating the hair follicles, strengthen the strands, and improve scalp health. Mixing it with some natural and antioxdiant rich natural oils can also help in reducing oxidative stress that has been acknowledged as one of the primary reasons for excessive hair fall and poor scalp health. Scroll down to find out which type is best for your hair and scalp.

2/6

Coconut Oil Uses For Hair Growth

Coconut oil contains fatty acids and vitamin E that is known for helping the roots to remain strong and clean. It is widely known for helping the scalp remain moisturised but not oily and greasy - this encouraging proper blood flow in the scalp which can promote faster and thicker hair growth. Mixed with almond oil, this combination is best suited for those who have an oily scalp. Also Read - World Health Day 2026: How yoga improves sleep, reduces stress, balances hormones, and boosts immunity naturally #FitIndiaHitIndia

3/6

Castor Oil Uses For Hair Growth

Castor oil contains ricinoleic acid - the key ingredient that is needed by the hair to stay strong and to grow naturally. When you mix castor oil with almond oil, first it becomes a little lightweight (which can help it penetrate better); next, this oil combination also helps promote faster hair growth and strengthens roots without letting it feel greasy and oily. Castor oil has a thick texture; therefore, mixing it with almond oil is the best way to add this to your hair care routine. Regularly massaging this oil mix can help prevent excessive oil accumulation and sebum production on the scalp.

4/6

Jojoba Oil Uses For Hair Growth

Jojoba oil works very similarly for the hair and scalp to how natural sebum works. Jojoba oil provides moisturization and nourishment to the scalp without making it oily and greasy. This oil is known for being a source of natural sebum for the scalp. Jojoba oil helps in growing new hair and controls excess oil production. When mixed with almond oil, this combination can help unclog the pores and support healthy hair growth. Also Read - Sattvic diet: Why ayurveda recommends it and can it meet your daily nutritional needs?

5/6

Olive Oil Uses For Hair Growth

Olive oil is packed with vitamin E and fatty acids that help in growing new hair even if your scalp is oily. This oil is best for keeping bacterial and fungal growth on the scalp at bay. It also helps keep the scalp clean and free from excess oil and dandruff. When mixed with almond oil, this combination that stimulate hair follicles, keep the roots strong, and clean, allowing better hair growth naturally.

6/6

Peppermint Oil Uses For Hair Growth

Peppermint oil acts as an insecticidal agent, which is best used for treating any type of scalp buildups. This oil is known for being one of the most effective natural cleansers that removes product buildup and excess sebum, allowing hair follicles to remain clear for healthier growth. When mixed with almond oil, this combination can help unclog hair follicles and promote faster hair growth on an oily scalp. It also provides the scalp with natural calmness. Also Read - Ayurvedic full body detox: Simple home remedies to cleanse your body naturally