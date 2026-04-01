5 Best natural hair growth oils to mix with castor oil for thick beard

Jojoba Oil









Jojoba hair oil is a good option to help grow a thick beard. It acts similar to what natural oil does on the skin. Jojoba oil is known as one of the most effective hair growth oils that not only paves ways for new hair growth but also locks the moisture and nourishment in the roots - making the beard look healthier and thicker. When mixed with castor oil, it helps balance oil production and prevents clogged pores, which can sometimes slow down beard growth. Also Read - All you need to know about facial hair transplants or beard transplants