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5 Best natural hair growth oils to mix with castor oil for thick beard

Beard hair growth oils: If you are dealing with thin and unhealthy beard hair growth, worry not! We got your back. Scroll down to know the top 5 natural hair growth oils that can help grow new hair, prevent protein loss in the roots, and lock the moisture.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : April 1, 2026 11:32 AM IST

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Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is known as one of the most powerful natural hair growth oils, and there is a reason why! This oil is packed with antioxidants and vitamin E - the two essential nutrients that hair needs in order to remain healthy and to grow. This oil is light in texture, which helps it penetrate deeper into the hair shaft, providing it with hydration and even preventing protein loss. When mixed with castor oil, the combination can help deal with dry beard hair, prevent breakage and split ends, and promote healthy beard hair growth.

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Almond Oil

Almond oil is packed with vitamin E and omega fatty acids - the two key nutrients that the hair needs to grow and remain healthy. When mixed with castor oil, this combination can help boost blood circulation, provide nourishment to the roots, and add a natural shine to the beard. People often use this hair growth oil at least 1-2 hours before washing it off to even make the beard feel soft and healthy.  Also Read - Beard dandruff: What causes it and how to keep those white flakes at bay?

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Argan Oil

Argan oil is another potent hair growth oil that is known for boosting hair growth in the beard zone. Often called “liquid gold,” argan oil is packed with antioxidants and essential fatty acids. When you mix this oil to castor oil, and then apply it on your beard, it naturally helps repair damage and frizziness in the beard, improves the texture (making it look thicker and fuller), and most importantly, it helps boost new hair growth. Therefore, this oil mix is best for those who are dealing with thin hair growth in the beard zone.

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Jojoba Oil

Jojoba hair oil is a good option to help grow a thick beard. It acts similar to what natural oil does on the skin. Jojoba oil is known as one of the most effective hair growth oils that not only paves ways for new hair growth but also locks the moisture and nourishment in the roots - making the beard look healthier and thicker. When mixed with castor oil, it helps balance oil production and prevents clogged pores, which can sometimes slow down beard growth. Also Read - All you need to know about facial hair transplants or beard transplants

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Olive Oil

Olive oil is a powerhouse of antioxidants and vitamin E - two key ingredients that are known for their hair growth properties. When mixed with castor oil, it can help boost blood circulation to the hair follicles, fasten hair growth and thus make the beard look thicker and fuller. This oil is also known for reducing hair thinning and improving the beard density by providing the required nutrients to the roots.