5 Best natural hair growth oils to mix with castor oil for thick beard

Argan oil is another potent hair growth oil that is known for boosting hair growth in the beard zone. Often called “liquid gold,” argan oil is packed with antioxidants and essential fatty acids. When you mix this oil to castor oil, and then apply it on your beard, it naturally helps repair damage and frizziness in the beard, improves the texture (making it look thicker and fuller), and most importantly, it helps boost new hair growth. Therefore, this oil mix is best for those who are dealing with thin hair growth in the beard zone.