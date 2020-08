1 / 6

Ketogenic diet, or keto diet, is one of the most popular diets for weight loss. This high-fat low-carb diet has been endorsed by many celebrities like Gwyneth Paltrow, Kim Kardashian, Halle Berry, LeBron James and Adriana Lima. Several studies have linked keto diet to weight loss and reduced risk or severity of diseases such as type 2 diabetes and epilepsy. A 2013 study published in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition suggested that keto diet can help clear up the skin.This popular diet is all about cutting carbohydrate (20–50 grams per day) and replacing it with fat. This drastic reduction in carbs puts your body into a metabolic state called ketosis, making it burn stored fat for energy instead of blood sugar. Keto is known to be very helpful in reducing belly fat, which is usually hard to lose. Here are five foods that you should include in your keto diet to get rid of that stubborn belly fat.