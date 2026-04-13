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5 best herbs to mix with giloy for pain relief

Giloy can be used in combination with various herbs to potentially boost natural pain and inflammation management. These remedies however as much as they are commonly applied in the traditional practice should not replace medical treatment.

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : April 13, 2026 6:05 PM IST

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Giloy For Pain Relief

Giloy has long been used in traditional medicine as an anti inflammatory and immunity enhancing agent. It is often referred to as Amrita in Ayurveda because this plant consists of a powerful fighting agent that helps reduce infections and inflammation. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, “Tinospora cordifolia (Willd.) Miers ex Hook.F. & Thomson”, one of the most promising plant species of Tinospora known as “Giloy” or Guduchi that is used in several traditional medicines in treating diseases e.g. metabolic and immune disorders, diabetes, heart diseases, cancer and infectious diseases has been widely investigated.” Interestingly you can use giloy by mixing it with some other Ayurvedic herbs to enhance its effectiveness for managing pain. But always remember that if you have a chronic disease or are taking some medications then it is always advisable to seek health care professionals advice before trying herbal combinations. Check out these five best herbs to mix with giloy for pain relief:

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Tulsi

Tulsi is packed with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties which can potentially be used to reduce inflammation, relieve body pain and promote the general immune system. You can boil crushed tulsi and giloy leaves to make a traditional drink that eases body pain.

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Ginger

Experts believe that ginger consists of natural pain remedies that can be used widely when experiencing body pain. They are loaded with anti inflammatory properties when combined with giloy they can be used to alleviate muscle pain, headaches and even menstrual cramps.

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Turmeric

Curcumin is an active compound in turmeric that is highly active as an anti-inflammatory. Together with giloy it could be used to alleviate joint pain, muscle pain and discomfort caused by inflammation. The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition. Also Read - Giloy Juice For High Cholesterol: Top 7 Ways Drinking Giloy Juice On Empty Stomach Can Help Reduce Bad LDL Cholesterol Levels