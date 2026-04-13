5 best herbs to mix with giloy for pain relief

Giloy For Pain Relief









Giloy has long been used in traditional medicine as an anti inflammatory and immunity enhancing agent. It is often referred to as Amrita in Ayurveda because this plant consists of a powerful fighting agent that helps reduce infections and inflammation. The National Institute of Health (NIH) states, “Tinospora cordifolia (Willd.) Miers ex Hook.F. & Thomson”, one of the most promising plant species of Tinospora known as “Giloy” or Guduchi that is used in several traditional medicines in treating diseases e.g. metabolic and immune disorders, diabetes, heart diseases, cancer and infectious diseases has been widely investigated.” Interestingly you can use giloy by mixing it with some other Ayurvedic herbs to enhance its effectiveness for managing pain. But always remember that if you have a chronic disease or are taking some medications then it is always advisable to seek health care professionals advice before trying herbal combinations. Check out these five best herbs to mix with giloy for pain relief: