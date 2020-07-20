1 / 6

Most people don’t think much about joints until they start hurting. But remember prevention is always better then cure and your joints need attention long before they start causing discomfort. Taking care of your joints at early age can help alleviate several issues that might occur later in life. As you get older, your bone your bones tend to lose density. There are many ways to keep bone loss to a minimum. One way to lower your risk of bone loss is by eating a diet rich in key bone health nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D and magnesium.Joint pain is a common problem that we all face at some point of time. Sometimes, joint pain can result from an illness or injury, including osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, bursitis, gout, strains, sprains, and other injuries. Are you taking prescription or over-the-counter medicines to relieve your joint pain? Continue with the medication prescribed by your doctor but at the same time pay attention to your diet. If you have joint pain, dieticians recommend avoiding sugars, refined grains, red meat, foods high in omega-6 fatty acids and trans fat, as these can increase inflammation. But there certain foods and spices that are known to be good for joint pain. These include –