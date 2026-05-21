5 best foods to boost collagen naturally for healthy skin, hair and joints

Bone broth Bone broths are known as one of the most popular collagen-rich foods. Both it is made by cooking animal bones and connective tissues for hours, so that the collagen, gelatin and amino acids get poured into the broth. These nutrients have been shown to help maintain skin elasticity, good health of the joints and the health of the gut.Citrus fruits Citrus fruits like oranges, lemons, sweet lime and grapefruit contain a lot of vitamin C needed to create collagen. Vitamin C is used to synthesise amino acid to form collagen, and also has an antioxidant effect to prevent collagen damaging free radicals. Depleted vitamin C results in reduction of collagen production.Eggs Eggs contain a lot of proline, particularly the egg whites, which makes it a good source of collagen. They are also rich in proteins and other nutrients that help maintain healthy skin and repairing the skin. The body can't actually make collagen out of the egg itself, but it does have the building blocks needed for the body to produce collagen on its own.Fatty Fish Oils rich in omega-3 are present in fatty fish, such as salmon, sardines and mackerel, all of which help to hydrate your skin and reduce inflammation. Collagen is also found in fish skin and fish bones. Omega 3's help to prevent collagen breakdown in aging and environmental stresses to the skin.Nuts and seeds They are a good source of healthy fats, zinc, and vitamin E; Zinc is integral to collagen formation and repair and Vitamin E helps to keep collagen intact from damage. The foods also provide antioxidants that will help keep skin healthy. Some nutritious ways to promote natural collagen production are a few handfuls of mixed nuts or seeds to your smoothie, salads or snacks.