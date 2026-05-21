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5 best foods to boost collagen naturally for healthy skin, hair and joints

Here are five natural foods that help support collagen production, improve skin elasticity, strengthen hair, and keep joints healthy with simple daily dietary changes.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 21, 2026, 6:54 PM

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Bone Broth

Bone broths are known as one of the most popular collagen-rich foods. Both it is made by cooking animal bones and connective tissues for hours, so that the collagen, gelatin and amino acids get poured into the broth. These nutrients have been shown to help maintain skin elasticity, good health of the joints and the health of the gut.

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Eggs

Eggs contain a lot of proline, particularly the egg whites, which makes it a good source of collagen. They are also rich in proteins and other nutrients that help maintain healthy skin and repairing the skin. The body can't actually make collagen out of the egg itself, but it does have the building blocks needed for the body to produce collagen on its own.

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Nuts And Seeds

They are a good source of healthy fats, zinc, and vitamin E; Zinc is integral to collagen formation and repair and Vitamin E helps to keep collagen intact from damage. The foods also provide antioxidants that will help keep skin healthy. Some nutritious ways to promote natural collagen production are a few handfuls of mixed nuts or seeds to your smoothie, salads or snacks.

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More