1 / 6

Exercise will not only boost your bone health, it will also increase your muscle strength, coordination, and balance. Those who exercise regularly have greater peak bone mass (maximum bone density and strength) than those who do not. Childhood, adolescence and early adulthood are the time when your skeleton is growing. This time you can do vigorous-intensity activities that strengthen muscles and bones. You may start to lose bone after the age of 35. Muscle-strengthening activities may help reduce the reduce the rate of natural bone loss. Weight-bearing and resistance exercises are considered to be the best for your bones. Weight-bearing exercises include walking, hiking, jogging, climbing stairs, playing tennis, and dancing. These exercises force you to work against gravity. Resistance exercises – such as lifting weights – can also boost your bone health. Below are five best exercises for building and maintaining strong bones.