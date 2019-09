1 / 6

There are many types of berries like blueberries, cranberries, grapes and raspberries to name a few. All of them differ in taste and colour. Sometimes they are sweet, sometimes sour. But, they all have one thing in common. They have a good nutritional profile. Most of them are high in vitamin C, antioxidants and fibre. According to the National Institute of Health, these berries can help prevent and reduce the risk of many chronic conditions that are faced by people on a daily basis. These berries are low on calories too. So, they should also be included in your weight loss diet. You can consume them directly or add them frozen in your jams, desserts, yogurt, oatmeal or salads. Here are all the different types of berries and their benefits.