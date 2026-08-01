5 benefits of drinking lemon tea during the rainy season

May help support your immune system Lemon is a good source of vitamin C, an essential nutrient that supports normal immune function. Drinking warm lemon tea during the rainy season can help increase your vitamin C intake, which plays a role in protecting cells from damage and supporting the body's natural defense mechanismsAids digestion and relieves bloating Many people experience indigestion, gas, or bloating during the monsoon due to changes in eating habits and reduced physical activity. Warm lemon tea may stimulate digestion and encourage hydration, helping the digestive system function more efficiently.Keeps you hydrated despite the humid weather Although the rainy season is cooler than summer, people can still become mildly dehydrated because they often drink less water. Lemon tea contributes to your daily fluid intake while offering a refreshing citrus flavour.Rich in antioxidants that protect cells Lemons contain antioxidants such as vitamin C and flavonoids, which help fight oxidative stress caused by free radicals. Regularly consuming antioxidant-rich beverages like lemon tea may support overall health by protecting cells from everyday damage.Can be a soothing drink for sore throat and seasonal discomfort Warm lemon tea may provide temporary relief from a scratchy throat, especially during the rainy season when viral infections become more common. The warmth of the tea can be soothing, while lemon adds a refreshing taste.