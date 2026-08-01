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5 benefits of drinking lemon tea during the rainy season

Enjoy a warm cup of lemon tea this monsoon to support immunity, soothe digestion, ease sore throat, and stay refreshed during the rainy season.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : August 1, 2026, 3:58 PM

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May Help Support Your Immune System

Lemon is a good source of vitamin C, an essential nutrient that supports normal immune function. Drinking warm lemon tea during the rainy season can help increase your vitamin C intake, which plays a role in protecting cells from damage and supporting the body's natural defense mechanisms

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Aids Digestion And Relieves Bloating

Many people experience indigestion, gas, or bloating during the monsoon due to changes in eating habits and reduced physical activity. Warm lemon tea may stimulate digestion and encourage hydration, helping the digestive system function more efficiently. Also Read - Lemon Tea: Include this tangy drink in your weight loss diet

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Keeps You Hydrated Despite The Humid Weather

Although the rainy season is cooler than summer, people can still become mildly dehydrated because they often drink less water. Lemon tea contributes to your daily fluid intake while offering a refreshing citrus flavour.

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Can Be A Soothing Drink For Sore Throat And Seasonal Discomfort

Warm lemon tea may provide temporary relief from a scratchy throat, especially during the rainy season when viral infections become more common. The warmth of the tea can be soothing, while lemon adds a refreshing taste.

thehealthsite.com Authors

Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More