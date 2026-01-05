Select Language

5 Ayurvedic Seeds That Reduce Hair Fall And Boost Hair Growth Naturally

Know 5 powerful Ayurvedic seeds that naturally reduce hair fall, strengthen roots, and promote faster, healthier hair growth without expensive treatments.

Written by Muskan Gupta | Published : January 5, 2026 6:35 PM IST

Fenugreek Seeds (Methi)

Fenugreek seeds are among the reliably believed remedies of hair fall. They contain plenty of protein, iron, and nicotinic acid that are useful in strengthening the hair shafts and countering breakage. Fenugreek overnight soaked and then ground into a paste can be useful in reducing the dandruff and in calming an irritable head. Consistency enhances the blood circulation to hair follicles hence hair is stronger and thicker in the long run. Before usage, it is recommended to soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds overnight, make a paste and apply to the scalp at least once a week.

Black Sesame Seeds (Til)

In Ayurveda, black sesame seeds are believed to be a rasayana which means that they are beneficial at preventing age-ing and feeding the tissues to their core. These seeds are said to contain anti-ageing properties and too much shedding of hair. They are high in calcium, magnesium, and healthful fats which make hair roots strong and the scalp is healthy inwardly. Take 1 teaspoon roasted black sesame seeds every day or sprinkle them onto salads and chutneys.

Flaxseeds (Alsi)

Omega-3 fatty acids are present in flaxseeds, and people need them to grow healthy hair. They assist in eliminating inflammation on the head, hydrating it, and providing natural lustre to hair. Flaxseeds unlike serums are used internally to feed the hair follicles and slow down hair thinning caused due to stress and hormonal imbalance. Take flaxseeds and grind with warm water and consume 1 teaspoonful each day with warm water or curd.

Mustard Seeds (Sarson)

Blood circulation in the scalp is facilitated by Mustard seeds and this process wakes up the dormant hair follicles. They also possess antibacterial qualities which suppress the infection and dandruff of the scalp. In Ayurveda, a mixture of these seeds in the form of mustard oil is used to make hair strong and thick. Warm mustard oil and rub it into the scalp two times a week to have stronger roots.

Cumin Seeds (Jeera)

The cumin seeds are small but potent when it comes to controlling hair fall seen with weak digestion and absorption of nutrients. Poor gut health is usually manifested through loss of hair, dry skin and hair and dullness. Jeera aids in digestion, enhances the absorption of iron and promotes an inside-out healthy hair growth. Keep cumin seeds overnight and drink the water in the morning of an empty stomach.