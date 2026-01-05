5 Ayurvedic Seeds That Reduce Hair Fall And Boost Hair Growth Naturally

Fenugreek Seeds (Methi)









Fenugreek seeds are among the reliably believed remedies of hair fall. They contain plenty of protein, iron, and nicotinic acid that are useful in strengthening the hair shafts and countering breakage. Fenugreek overnight soaked and then ground into a paste can be useful in reducing the dandruff and in calming an irritable head. Consistency enhances the blood circulation to hair follicles hence hair is stronger and thicker in the long run. Before usage, it is recommended to soak 2 tablespoons of fenugreek seeds overnight, make a paste and apply to the scalp at least once a week.