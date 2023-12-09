5 Ayurvedic Remedies to Lower Bad Cholesterol Levels Naturally Without Medication

What Is Cholesterol: How To Control High Cholesterol Levels?

Cholesterol is a waxy-fatty substance which is found in your blood. The body usually requires it to make new cells and produce essential hormones. However, issues start occurring when your cholesterol levels go up, leading to the formation of plaques on the inside walls of your arteries. This plaque formation causes your blood flow to slow down, making it difficult for your heart to function properly. High cholesterol can thus increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. While medication is often prescribed to lower cholesterol levels, there are also natural ways to improve your cholesterol profile. Scroll down to learn 5 ayurvedic herbs that can help you lower your LDL cholesterol levels naturally.