  • ENG

Select Language

5 Ayurvedic Remedies to Lower Bad Cholesterol Levels Naturally Without Medication

High Cholesterol is a condition that has been linked to increasing a person's chances of suffering from severe heart disease. Scroll down to learn more about HC and effective Ayurvedic approaches to lower its levels in the body.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : December 9, 2023 10:04 PM IST

What Is Cholesterol: How To Control High Cholesterol Levels?

Cholesterol is a waxy-fatty substance which is found in your blood. The body usually requires it to make new cells and produce essential hormones. However, issues start occurring when your cholesterol levels go up, leading to the formation of plaques on the inside walls of your arteries. This plaque formation causes your blood flow to slow down, making it difficult for your heart to function properly. High cholesterol can thus increase your risk of heart disease, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems. While medication is often prescribed to lower cholesterol levels, there are also natural ways to improve your cholesterol profile. Scroll down to learn 5 ayurvedic herbs that can help you lower your LDL cholesterol levels naturally.

Cinnamon For High Cholesterol

Cinnamon, also known as darchini is an effective Ayurvedic herb to control your blood cholesterol levels naturally. This herb contains cinnamaldehyde, a compound that has been shown to reduce the production of LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase the production of HDL (good) cholesterol.

Ginger For Managing High Cholesterol

Ginger, also known as adrak is packed with anti-inflammatory properties that help in managing the levels of bad cholesterol levels naturally. This spice contains gingerol, a compound with excellent antioxidant properties. Gingerol has been shown to help lower cholesterol levels by reducing the production of LDL (bad) cholesterol.

Garlic For High Cholesterol

Garlic, also known as lehsun in India, is an effective Ayurvedic herb that can help you control high cholesterol levels effectively without the help of medication. It contains compounds that can help to lower cholesterol levels by reducing the absorption of cholesterol from the intestines. Adding this spice to your diet can help you flush out toxins from your system. Also Read - High Cholesterol Management: 10 Tips To Lower High Cholesterol Levels Naturally