1 / 6

Antioxidants are nothing but molecules that have the capability to neutralise the effects of free radicals or unstable molecules that harm the cells in your body. Without antioxidants, free radicals can lead to serious health complications including death. These are essential nutrients for overall health and well-being. You also need antioxidants to increase your immunity. Now, since we are in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is essential that you load up on foods rich in antioxidants. You don’t have to spend a fortune or go shopping especially for such foods. You can just go to your kitchen larder and pick up some foods that are already there. These foods will offer protection from a range of diseases and also help you fight off the COVID-19 infection.