1 / 6

Your diet can make a huge difference to your health. It can even affect your susceptibility to cancer. Many studies have shown associations between specific foods and cancer. Scientists have always said that a diet rich in fruit, vegetables, and healthy fats like olive oil can significantly bring down your risk of many cancers like colon and breast cancer. On the other hand, junk food, especially processed meat, increases your risk of some cancers, like colorectal cancer. Of course, some cancers are hereditary and there is nothing much you can do about this. But many other cancers are often the result of an unhealthy lifestyle and improper diet. So small changes in diet can go a long way in bringing down your risk. Moreover, some foods also boost up your health after you have been diagnosed with cancer. Some foods contain compounds that may help slow down and stop the growth of cancer too. Here are a few anti-cancer foods that you must add to your daily diet.