Amla

Amla, with its charming sour taste, is a powerhouse of Vitamin C and ascorbic acid. As an antioxidant, it hydrates, fights bacteria, and imparts a radiant glow to the skin. Crushed pulp or juice of Amla, combined with kumkumadi tailam, becomes a potent addition to face packs. It has anti-aging benefits for both skin and hair. Also Read - 9 Super Healthy Leaves That Deserve A Spot In Your Diet