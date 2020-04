1 / 6

Are you feeling cooped up and deprived inside your house during the COVID-19 lockdown? Maybe you need to look at things positively. Why don’t you use this lockdown period to slim down. There are many foods that you must have already got and stocked up on. These are regular and ordinary food that you may not even notice otherwise. But by including them in your diet, you will be able to lose weight really fast. So, if you don’t have these items in your house, just get them whenever you have the chance and stock your refrigerator and kitchen cupboard. You can easily survive just on these foods for the entire lockdown duration. And the best thing is that you will also lose weight and come out of lockdown looking fit and trim. Here are 5 weight loss foods that you can stock up on.