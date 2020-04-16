1 / 6

According to a study at the University of Queensland, pregnant women who follow a vegetarian diet have a significantly lower risk of premature delivery. The study analyzed the dietary pattern of around 3,500 women. All the participants followed a diet rich in vegetables like carrots, cauliflower, broccoli, pumpkin, cabbage, green beans and potatoes before their conception. These vegetables helped the women reach full-term pregnancy. Experts believe that this happened as vegetables are loaded with antioxidants or anti-inflammatory nutrients, which reduce the chances of adverse birth outcomes. The study also revealed that beginning a veggie-rich diet after you’ve entered your first trimester may be too late as the babies are fully formed towards the end of the first trimester. So, it is important to start on this diet immediately if you are expecting. Here, we reveal 5 vegetables that you can add to your diet.