The scorching heat and mosquito bites are some of summer’s major drawbacks. As the temperature rises, the number of mosquitoes also increase as accompanying humid climate supports their growth. Although most mosquito bites are harmless, many can cause severe diseases too like malaria, dengue and more. There are a number of reasons why mosquitoes seek human blood. The carbon dioxide you inhale attracts them, also they come close to the people with more body heat. According to a study published online on July 18 in the journal Current Biology, female mosquitoes appear to choose their targets first by smell and then by using their eyes to zoom in to see the prey. When a mosquito bites you, it usually leaves a little bump on your skin with an itch that can cause irritation at times. Therefore, in order to reduce the discomfort, try these home remedies. Yes, these easily available kitchen ingredients can offer relief from the rash and itchiness caused by mosquito bite.